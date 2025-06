NCBA Uganda series tee off this weekend at Kitante

Top national amateur and senior players will once again seek to grab a chance to represent Uganda in the NCBA golf series finale when the Ugandan leg of the series tee off this weekend at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante.The three rounds series in Uganda will see the overall winners at Kitante, Entebbe and Jinja qualify to represent the country in the grand finale in Nairobi this November.