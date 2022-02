NARROW ESCAPE: Substitute Mucurezi rescues vipers in 1-1 draw with UPDF

Vipers’ hopes of going six points clear at the top of the Uganda Premier League today hit a snag following a one all draw away to UPDF FC at Bombo Barracks. Ivan Ahimbisibwe stepped up to hand the army side a first-half lead following a Disan Ggaliwango foul in the penalty area. Ggaliwango was later replaced by Paul Mucurezi who covered a well take free-kick to level matters for Vipers with fifteen minutes to full time.