Namulema and Nabirye win player of the month accolades

Fildauce Namulema's outstanding performance has earned her the Player of the Month accolade from the Real Star Agency. This comes after guiding the NIC Netball Club to the East African Netball Championship title. She was also named MVP at the recently concluded East Africa Netball Championships held in Dar Es Salaam. In football, Caf Schools Football top scorer Shadiah Nabirye beat off competition from Busoga United's Emmanuel Ajo and Vipers SC Captain Milton Kariisa to win the May Accolade.