MUNTUYERA LEAGUE: Shafik Kagimu helps Rwakijuma FC to victory

Uganda Cranes and URA FC’s striker Shafik Kagimu guided Rwakijuma Football Club to their third consecutive Muntuyera High School Old students League title with thirty-five points from thirteen games. The annual tournament that is organised to promote sports and reunite the participants, saw the participation of fifteen clubs. Elado football club were runners up in the championship.