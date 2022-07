MOTORCROSS: Jamairah Makumbi optimistic about her chances

Jamairah Makumbi is looking to put in a good performance in the upcoming FIM Africa Motocross Continental Championship which will take place at the Jamhuri Park from the 19th to 21st of August this year. On Sunday, she was taken through her training by her trainer Fatu Kigundu who said there are just a few creases to iron out in her game