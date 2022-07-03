MOTORCROSS: Alistair, Blick junior and Miguel Katende dominate

The Federation of Uganda motocross will announce a Ugandan team that will represent the country in the forthcoming international motocross that will happen on 19th August in Garuga. Riders took part in a decider race that was also the 5th round of the Motorcross Championship in Garuga. However, riders like Maxim van pee, Keylan Wekesa, Teli Kugonza among others did not take part as they flew out of the country for further training. Consequently, Alistair, Blick Junior and Miguel Katende dominated today's races in competitive races of 65cc and MX1.