MOTOR RALLYING : Byron Rugomoka wins Kigezi Boona rally in Rukungiri

Byron Rugomoka has won the Kigezi Boona Rally in Rukungiri, the last event on the 2022 national rally calendar. The two-day event that attracted the lowest entry this season of only 14 crews, saw Jonas Kansiime and Oscar Ntambi finish second and third respectively. We spoke to Rugomoka about his career so far and where he hopes to go.