MOTOCROSS: Uganda, Kenya shared the spoils on day one

Uganda and Kenya shared the spoils on day one of the Central Africa Motocross champions at the Victoria Raceway Park in Garuga. Newly appointed team captain Alistair Blick pulled off his best performance ever and beat Maxim Van Pee in the hit one of the MX1 categories. Other winners of the day included Miguel Katende of Uganda, Kenya’s Byan Tiren and former team Uganda captain Arthur Blick. The event ends tomorrow with a cocktail of competitions in the Boda Boda category, Boat racing and a motorsport sprint.