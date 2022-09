MIGRANT STAKEHOLDERS RUN : Moses Golola to star at event on 2nd October 2022

Kickboxer Moses Golola will be among the participants in the Migrant Stakeholders' Run that is scheduled to take place on October 2 in Kololo. The 5km run is intended to raise money to construct a rehabilitation centre for migrant workers that have suffered injustices while at work especially Ugandans in Arab countries who have for long complained about ill-treatment.