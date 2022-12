Mbarara Super League : Several teams out with formidable wins

The final outing of the year in the Mbarara Super league commonly known as the Chaapa Super league has been concluded today with several teams going out with formidable wins. Table leaders, Mutakoha FC managed to cruise past Kogs FC after a 5-1 win, while Karasande FC and C-FA Played out to a goalless draw. The league will resume next year in February.