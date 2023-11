Mbale Tigers Table Tennis Club seeks Shs7B for modern academy in 30th anniversary drive

Mbale Tigers Table Tennis Club has launched a fundraising drive to raise 7 billion shillings for the construction of a modern academy, marking 30 years of existence. Established in 1992 and situated in Maruku on the outskirts of Mbale city, the club proudly claims the title of the oldest table tennis club in Uganda.