Mbale Heroes return to Uganda Premier League after 19 years

Nineteen years ago, Mbale Heroes were relegated from the National Super League. However, next season, top-flight football returns to the Mbale Municipal Stadium with the return of Mbale Heroes to the Uganda Premier League. The team, known as The Surgeons, beat Onduparaka FC 2-1 in the Big League decisive game to earn a ticket to the Uganda Premier League alongside Police and Lugazi FC. As Felix Manyindo reports, they will, however, find a much-changed landscape from the one they left in 2005.