Mawokota beat Buvuma 1-0 as Ssingo draws with Kooki

In local football, Mawokota County defeated Buvuma County 1-0 in the ongoing Masaza Cup tournament, in a game played at Archbishop Kiwanuka Grounds in Buwama. Elsewhere, Singo County and Kooki played out a scoreless draw at Ssaza Grounds. The final game of the day also saw Buweekula and Kyaggwe County draw 0-0.