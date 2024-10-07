Masaza Cup finals set for November 2 at Mandela National Stadium

The Minister of Sports in the Buganda Kingdom, Robert Serwanga, has confirmed that this year's Buganda Masaza Cup finals will be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole on the 2nd of November. The Mandela National Stadium last hosted the finals five years ago in 2019, and the Masaza Cup finalists will be determined after Sunday's games. This upcoming weekend's sporting action will feature semi-final matches between Kyadondo and Buddu counties on one hand and Kyaggwe and Buweekula on the other.