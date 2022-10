Makindye Weyonje off to winning start in Netball league

Makindye Weyonje netball club got off to a winning start in the national netball league on Saturday, thanks to a 57-29 goal victory against UGX - Luwero at Bombo Secondary School grounds. In another fixture host, UPDF lost to Uganda Police 56-54 as Posta fell to UCU 54-29 in the fixtures that started late today due to the morning downpour.