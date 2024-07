Kwibuka memorial fighters target youth Olympics

After scooping two gold and two bronze medals at this year's edition of the Kwibuka Genocide Memorial competition in Rwanda, the Uganda Zurkhane Sports Association is set to groom more fighters as they look forward to taking part in the Youth Olympic Games come 2026 in Dakar Senegal. Uganda was represented by 10 fighters at the Kwibuka Memorial, a commemoration of 1994 genocide victims in Rwanda.