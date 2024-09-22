KT Rach Ladies’ Basketball tournament set for October 20

Ten teams are set to participate in the annual KT Rach Ladies’ Basketball Tournament, which returns for its third edition on October 20, 2024, at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo. The KT Rach tournament is named after retired basketball player Kuliva Trannie Rachael, who won two NBL titles with UCU Lady Canons in 2008 and KCCA Leopards in 2009. The tournament is part of a series of events started in 2020 to mobilize and engage women through the medium of sports. This year’s edition is themed “Delivering Opportunities and Life Skills to Women in and Through Sports” and will see several ladies from the East African region participate.