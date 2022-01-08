Kobs kick off title defence with 45-5 win over Impis

The Rugby league kicked off on Saturday with five fixtures played across the board. Kobs Rugby Club kicked off their title defence with a 45-5 win over Makerere Impis in the early kick-off at Legends. On the other side at Kyadondo, the yellow machine - Heathens crashed Buffaloes 50-0 in the Kyadondo Derby. While Pirates thrashed Hippos 19 -0 in the other standout fixture of the weekend - thanks to tries from Peter Bisaso, Alex Aturinda and William Nkore.