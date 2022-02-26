Kobs beat Mongers 41-13 in rugby league

Women Rugby team the Black Pearls were involved in an unfortunate accident on their way to Jinja for a game. The vehicle they were travelling in had a nasty collision with the vi e president's convoy. Five players were injured but there were no fatalities. Defending Champions Kobs beat Entebbe Mongers to the sword with a big win in today's Nile Special Rugby League game played in Entebbe. Kobs, third on the log going into the game needed to walk away from what was a tricky fixture with a good win. And they duly did, beating Mongers 41-13 while also getting the bonus point. Elsewhere Pirates Rugby Club bounced back from last weekend's defeat to Heathens with an emphatic 57-9 win over Warriors Rugby Club while log leaders beat Rams 34-9 and scored that much-needed bonus points.