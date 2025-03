Kipsiro expresses disappointment over Teryet high altitude training centre location

Legendary athlete Moses Kipsiro claims that he was the first person to request President Museveni to build a high-altitude training center in his home district of Bukwo upon his return from India in 2010 after winning two gold medals. However, to his disappointment, the facility he requested was later built in Kapchorwa district, a full 61 km away from Bukwo. We asked him how the facility ended up in Kapchorwa.