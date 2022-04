KCB injects UGX 70m into Pearl of Africa rally

KCB Bank has injected UGX 70m into this year's Pearl of Africa rally slated for the weekend of the 6th to the 8th of May. While addressing the media today, KCB's Diana Komukama Ssempebwa said that the bank will look to partner with the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda even at future events as they look to return to rally sponsorship after a time out.