Kawempe Muslim ladies and Uganda Martyrs High school in Buganda Schools Sports finals

Kawempe Muslim Ladies and Uganda Martyrs High School are through to the finals of the girls football at the ongoing Buganda Schools Sports Championships in Kawanda. To reach the feet, Kawempe eliminated its junior side, Kawempe B by 3-0 in the semi-finals last evening while Uganda Martyrs beat Caltec Academy- Makerere to book a final date with Kawempe. The highly-anticipated final will be played on Saturday at Kawanda Secondary School grounds in Wakiso.