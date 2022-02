KAVC beat KCCA men 3 sets to 2 in Volleyball league

KCCA men's Volleyball team surrendered a two sets lead and lost to rivals KAVC by three sets to two before their women Counterparts recovered from a two sets loss to beat Vision volleyball club by three sets to two. Meanwhile in the first game of the day at Old Kampala Indoor stadium, defending Champions of the men’s league NEMO stars Volleyball Club beat Uganda Christian University three sets to nil. We have the highlights of the games.