Kasirye, Mbabazi, Naluwoza excel in International Badminton championship

Uganda’s badminton players have had to tough it out at the ongoing Uganda International Badminton championship that started on Thursday at the MTN Arena in Lugogo. Many outstanding players like Brian Kasiye were ousted in group stages while captain Gladys Mbabazi and Tracy Naluwoza reached the quarter-finals. The event, attended by 39 countries, is one of the many competitions players are looking to earn qualification points for the commonwealth games. Uganda has already qualified for the games by virtue of being third in Africa.