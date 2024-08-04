Kabaka Coronation Rugby: Walukuba Barbarians and Avengers are champions

Walukuba Barbarians and Avengers were declared champions of the 2024 Kabaka Coronation Rugby 7s championship in men's and women's categories respectively. The Barbarians thrashed Rams Rugby Club 12-07 points while Avengers beat Lady Pacers 7 by 5 points to be crowned as champions of the annual tournament graced by 10 teams in both men and women. Organized annually by Uganda Rugby Union in partnership with Buganda Kingdom, the tournament commemorates Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi Kimera II Coronation Day.