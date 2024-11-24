KABADI SPORT: New president vows to raise funds for new spor

Following his election as the new president of the Kabaddi Federation of Uganda, Pius Wakabi has vowed to use his position as a member of parliament to mobilize resources that will grow the sport in the various parts of the Country. Wakabi, who is the Bughaya County MP, was elected on a five-year term until 2029. His executive is also looking forward for a collaboration with the Uganda Schools Sports Association to have the sport played at the nationals.