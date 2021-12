INTER-PARLIAMENTARY GAMES:Uganda loses, turns to hooliganism

The Uganda Parliamentary team has suffered double losses in Basketball and Volleyball on day three of the East Africa Committee inter-parliamentary games raging on in Arusha Tanzania.This after the umpires awarded EALA women the volleyball victory following scenes of hooliganism orchestrated by the Ugandan parliamentarians during the game between EALA and Uganda.EALA also beat Uganda in Men’s basketball.