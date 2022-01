ICC U19 WORLD CUP: Uganda loses to Ireland by 39 runs

Baby Cricket Cranes showed a lot of improvement with their batting despite going down by 39 runs in their World Cup opening game against Ireland. Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ireland set a target of 236 runs for the Baby Cranes to chase. Uganda ultimately lost by 39 runs but there was a lot of improvement in batting compared to the performance in the warm-up games against Scotland and Sri Lanka.