ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP: Uganda starts preparations for tournament

After overturning a faltering start to keep a slender lead at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B table, Uganda turns attention to the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B in Zimbabwe. Uganda is pooled in Group B with Hong Kong, Netherlands and Papua New Guinea. Uganda open against Honk Kong on 11th July. Preparations for the tournament started on Wednesday.