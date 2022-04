I was sacrificed - Abdallah Mubiru

Former Uganda Police Football Club Coach, Abdallah Mubiru, has broken the silence one week since he was relieved of his job as the club head coach and accused his former bosses of using him as a sacrificial lamb for the team’s poor results in the ongoing Uganda Premier League. Mubiru who was at the helm of the Police FC coaching job for six years since January of 2017, was replaced by his assistant John Luyinda and señior player Tony Mawejje.