How Mbale heroes returned to premier league 19 years later

Nineteen years ago, Mbale Heroes were relegated from the National Super League. However, next season, topflight football returns to the Mbale municipal stadium, following the return of the Mbale Heroes to the Uganda premier league. The Surgeons as they are known beat Onduparaka FC 2 -1 in the big league decisive game to earn a ticket to the Uganda premier league alongside Police and Lugazi FC As Felix Manyindo reports they will however find a much changed landscape from the one they left in 2005.