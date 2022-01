Heathens beat Kobs 7-6 in league

Day two of the rugby league raged on this Saturday at the various grounds, with the big one coming from Kyadondo rugby grounds where Heathens hosted defending Champions Kobs in a mouth-watering clash. The Heathens drew first blood with a narrow 7-6 win over defending champions Kobs in a thrilling encounter but failed to get bonus points from the game.