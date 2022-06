HANDBALL: Ndejje University ladies beat UPDF by 28 - 21

The second outing in the national Handball league has seen Ndejje University ladies win their first fixture by 28 on 21 goals against UPDF. The former lost to Uganda Police ladies in their league opener last weekend. In other fixtures, Kyambogo University has beaten Evergreen 33 on 29 while Makerere ladies have fallen to Kyengeza 21 on 30.