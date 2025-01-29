Hailegabreal named best coach; Resty Kobusobozi best player of December

Kampala Queens Head Coach Asefah Hailegabreal has been named Best Coach for December following his team’s outstanding performance last month. Under his leadership, the 'Queens of Soccer' dominated their opponents, including a commanding 4-1 victory over rivals Kawempe Muslim in their final game of the first round of the Finance Trust Bank FUFA Women’s Super League. Meanwhile, Lady Doves forward Resty Kobusobozi claimed the Best Player of December award after an exceptional run, scoring seven goals in just four matches.