GOLF IN KASESE DISTRICT:Leaders want national competitions to return

The Management of Kilembe Mines Golf course in Western Uganda hopes to revive national activities on the course next year following successful efforts to get rid of encroachers on its land. Established in the 1950s by Canadian cooper miners, Kilembe Mines golf course set a standard as one of the best golf courses in East Africa. However, with the collapse of the mining company, the 18-hole course started its downward spiral into oblivion. In 2021 efforts to revive the course started with a fight to get rid of encroachers.