Gayaza baseball club win Kampala kids league

Gayaza Baseball Club emerged champions of the 5th round of the Kampala Kids Baseball League, which concluded today at Alliance High School in Nansana. Unbeaten in 10 games, the Gayaza-based club currently tops the league table with 30 points. The fifth round saw competition among five clubs, including hosts Ashinaga Baseball Club, St. Paul Banda Baseball Club, Sharing Youth Nsambya, and St. Peters Baseball Club Nsambya. The Kampala Kids Baseball League, which attracted over 200 players aged 11 to 17, also serves as a selection criterion for national team players.