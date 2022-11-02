FUFA DRUM SEMI-FINAL DRAWS: Tooro up against Lango as West Nile face Acholi

Tooro Province will take on Lango Province in the semifinals of the FUFA Drum competitions. The draw that was held today pitted West Nile against Acholi Province in the other semifinal tie. Tooro will host Lango on the 20th of this month before the two teams face off in the second in Lira on 18th of December. West Nile will host Acholi on 13th November in the first leg with the return leg to take place in Gulu on 10th December.