FUFA DRUM : Ntoroko seeks rights to host FUFA drum

After a two-year lull, the FUFA drum is set to make a return this year at various grounds across. However, there seems to be contention in the Rwenzori region with Ntoroko seemingly denied the opportunity to host Rwenzori region games due to lack of infrastructure. Ntoroko Football delegates are now seeking the intervention of FUFA on the issue.