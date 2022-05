Former Olympian Shadir Bwogi resumes training

Olympian Shadir Musa Bwogi is among the sports personalities who have graced the Fire and fitness Bootcamp at the MTN Arena, Lugogo. The welterweight boxer who is eyeing his second professional fight says that he wants to gain more fitness and win against his opponent in July. Meanwhile, organizers of the event say that it is intended to improve mental health as the country celebrates a mental health awareness month.