FOOTBALL: Mutakoha FC win Mbarara high league

In football, Mutakoha FC emerged champions of the inaugural Mbarara High Super League commonly known as the Chaapa Super Super League which climaxed today at Clever-land Primary School in Kyebando. Mutakoha collected 46 points from the 22 games played. That is just three above their immediate rivals Karasande FC. Abel Arinaitwe, Captain Mutakoha FC attributed their victory to hard work.