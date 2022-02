FOOTBALL AWARDS: UPL and MTN in UGX 600m deal

Football players and the clubs plying their trade in the Uganda premier league ate set to benefit from the two years MTN and Uganda Premier League Board deal worth six Hundred Million Shillings that was unveiled on Wednesday in Kampala. The new deal will see part of the six hundred million shillings used to award players on match days through digital platforms and the rest of the money used to top up the prize money at the end of the season.