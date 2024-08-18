FEASSA GAMES: Regional school games open in Bukedea today

The 21st Edition of the Federation of East African Secondary School Association games (FEASSA) kicked off in Bukedea Comprehensive School and Amus College respectively. Over three thousand participants across the East African states of Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Kenya have already arrived at the different venues for the two-week games. State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang commended the directors of the two hosting schools for ably managing to finish the playing grounds on time to have the games played from within the schools.