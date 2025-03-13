Experts: Risk aversion limits growth of women-owned businesses

Financial experts say the fear of taking risks is a major barrier to the growth of women-owned businesses, limiting their access to crucial funding. With only 38.4% of women actively engaged in business, the need for financial empowerment is clear. Speaking at the launch of a women's literacy initiative, Laura Bahemuka, Head of Microfinance at Equity Bank, shared key strategies to help women entrepreneurs achieve growth. Rachel Nabisubi.