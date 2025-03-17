EU supports Uganda’s mining sector with new development initiative

Uganda’s mining sector has been losing significant revenue due to informal artisanal miners, inadequate monitoring, and poor database management, according to a recent report by the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment. These gaps have led to substantial financial leakages, hindering the sector's full potential. However, in a bid to address these challenges, Uganda has secured support from the European Union (EU). Jan Sadek, head of the EU delegation, announced that a new initiative, "Sustainable Development of the Mining Sector in Uganda," aims to tackle these bottlenecks and enhance efficiency in the industry. Betty Ndagire reports.