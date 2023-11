Entebbe Pride beat Bugerere 1-0 in regional league

Bugerere United FC defeated Entebbe Pride FC by 1-0 in its first match in the Buganda regional league, on its home grounds in Ntenjeru Saza playground. Bugerere United Coach Sirajje Andama admitted that the better-prepared team won, as the players didn’t use their chances well during the match. Entebbe Pride FC coach Gerald Kanaabi says the match wasn’t that easy for them regardless of the win. The two teams will clash again on Wednesday.