Eight teams gather for Aporu Okol International volleyball championship

The 29th edition of the Dr Aporu Okol International Volleyball championship got underway today at the Boma grounds in Kumi with a record attendance of eight teams. The annual championship also attracted the participation of teams from Kenya and South Sudan. Nemo men, KCB Nkumba University women, and Bishop Maraka College are the defending champions in the various categories. Organisers say that the post-COVID19 lockdown event has exhibited better standards of the game.