EAST AFRICA NETBALL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS: NIC progresses to semi-finals

National Insurance Corporation has progressed to the semifinals of the East Africa Netball Clubs championships as group A leaders after beating local rivals Uganda Prisons Netball Club by 49 - 44 goals. Despite the loss, Uganda Prisons netball Club have also made it to tomorrow’s semi finals at Kamwokya community Center in second place. Regina Naluuja has the details of this story.