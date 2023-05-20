EAST AFRICA NETBALL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP:Defending champions NIC to meet Uganda prisons in final

East Africa Netball Club championship defending champions National Insurance Corporation of Uganda have a chance to retain the trophy following their semi final victory over Kenya’s Ulinzi Netball Club. The first semi final game played this afternoon in Nairobi, National Insurance corporation beat Ulinze 54 to 27 goals . In the second semifinal Uganda prisons beat their counterparts of Kenya Prions BY 55 - 36 goals to set up an all Ugandan final .