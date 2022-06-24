CRICKET : Uganda beats Italy by 7 wickets

Uganda Cricket Cranes picked further momentum ahead of their last game against Kenya on Sunday. The Cricket Cranes made light work of Italy today at the Kyambogo Cricket oval with a 7-wicket win over the visitors. Italy won the bat and opted to bat first, putting up 120 runs before being bowled out in 36 overs. Uganda bettered that in just 24 overs with Kenneth Waiswa named Man of the match. In more encouraging news for Uganda, Jersey beat Hong Kong by 55 runs to hand Uganda a group advantage.