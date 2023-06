Cricket Cranes set off for Continent Cup T20 in Nairobi

The National Senior Men’s team, the Cricket Cranes, were flagged off moments before their departure to Nairobi in Kenya for the inaugural edition of the Continent Cup T20 to be held in Nairobi Kenya. Uganda will compete alongside three other nations including hosts Kenya, Rwanda, and Botswana in the championship set to run from 7th to 21st June.